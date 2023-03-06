UrduPoint.com

Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism Dialogue Starts In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism dialogue starts in Islamabad today

The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) A two-day Counter Terrorism dialogue between Pakistan and the United States is beginning in Islamabad on Monday.

Additional Secretary UN&ED Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism.

The two-day dialogue will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Lead United States Share Best

Recent Stories

Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s ..

Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s Bolan

29 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilatera ..

PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse secto ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.