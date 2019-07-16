UrduPoint.com
Pak-US Business Council Delegation Discuss Affairs Pertaining To Bilateral Trade With FM

Tue 16th July 2019

Pak-US Business Council delegation discuss affairs pertaining to bilateral trade with FM

A high-level delegation of Pak-United States of America (USA) Business Council on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss on affairs pertaining to bilateral trade, economic cooperation and investment affairs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) A high-level delegation of Pak-United States of America (USA) business Council on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss on affairs pertaining to bilateral trade, economic cooperation and investment affairs.

According to details, a delegation of Pak-USA Business Council headed by Dr Mehmood Khan met with FM Shah Mehmood.

The visiting delegation was comprised of the officials of more than 12 companies. FM Qureshi lauded the role of the council and told the delegation that the premier is visiting the USA on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.He also informed the delegation about the measures which are being taken by the Pakistani government for the facilitation of the foreign investors.

