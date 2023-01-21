UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Business Ties Witnessing Growth: Amb Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pak-US business ties witnessing growth: Amb Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan said that business-to-business ties between the US and Pakistan were increasing especially in the technology sector.

"The United States is the largest export market for Pakistan and in the years to come bilateral trade is poised to grow", the ambassador said while talking to Stuart Holliday, CEO of Meridian International Center and former US ambassador, during his visit to the Meridian International Center, a press release on Saturday said.

He further highlighted that the current phase of Pak-US relations centered around enhancing economic cooperation.

"In recent high-level visits, we have prioritized trade, agriculture, businesses, technology, climate change, green energy, disaster preparedness, environment, health, and people-to-people exchanges", Ambassador Khan added.

Meridian International assured that it would help promote closer ties between Pakistan and the United States in the areas of education, leadership training programs, climate change, culture, and business.

Meridian International Center is a non-partisan institution that seeks to advance global security and prosperity through effective leadership and diplomacy.

It creates global leadership exchange and education programmes, partnerships, and initiatives that strengthen international cooperation on key issues i.e. security, energy and the environment, economic development, entrepreneurship, global health, and culture.

Ambassador Khan said that during the previous year, several delegations of Pakistani students, professionals, and experts had visited the United States.

"They in the long run will build bridges between Pakistan and the United States", the ambassador said, adding that they would welcome more US students, academics, and businesspersons visiting Pakistan.

He welcomed Ambassador Holliday's suggestion for regular cultural exchanges to project the rich heritage of both countries.

He also appreciated the Center's efforts to strengthen engagement between the US and other countries of the world through diplomacy, leadership, and culture to address shared global challenges.

Besides, he observed that greater collaboration in these important areas would create new avenues for cooperation.

