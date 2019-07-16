UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-US Constructive Engagement Best Option For Region's Peace: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Pak-US constructive engagement best option for region's peace: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said a constructive and cooperative approach in relationship between Pakistan and the Untied States was the best option to realize their common goals of peace and security in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said a constructive and cooperative approach in relationship between Pakistan and the Untied States was the best option to realize their common goals of peace and security in the region.

Speaking at a forum titled 'Pakistan-U.S Relations: The way forward' organized by the Pakistan Institute for Policy Studies (PIPS) here, the foreign minister said engagement in areas, including economy and finance, energy, science and agriculture, had the potential to benefit both the countries and could also help bring prosperity to the people of South Asia.

Qureshi said Pakistan's relations with the United States always figured prominently in its foreign policy architecture being "long-standing, consequential and wide-ranging".

He said though the relationship faced ups and downs in the past, however, from a broader spectrum, the ties remained mutually beneficial during periods of active cooperation.

Pakistan, he said, was mindful of the US priorities regarding Afghanistan and the convergence in the policies of two countries had rekindled the hope for resolution of the protracted Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan had been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, underscoring that it remained a 'shared responsibility'.

The foreign minister said the US had important stakes in peace and security in the region and had always been an active player whenever tensions between Pakistan and India escalated.

He acknowledged that the recent US contributions were helpful in defusing the tensions post-Pulwama incident.

He said since the assumption of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in August last, there had been a gradual warming up in the relations with the US.

As Pakistan embarks upon the first summit-level engagement with the US, Qureshi expressed the confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington D.C would help usher in an era of stability and prosperity in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Washington Agriculture Visit United States August From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

1 hour ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.