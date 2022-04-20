UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Constructive Engagements To Promote Regional Peace: President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed the hope that the constructive engagements between Pakistan and the United States of America would promote peace and development in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed the hope that the constructive engagements between Pakistan and the United States of America would promote peace and development in the region.

The president, while talking to the visiting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that Pakistan valued its long standing relationship with the United States.

He emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Welcoming the US Congresswoman, the president highlighted the importance of bilateral exchanges which would improve understanding between the two countries.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the atrocities being committed by the Modi's regime against the minorities, particularly the Muslims.

He said that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims and committed gross human rights violations against them.

President Alvi also highlighted the role played by Pakistan for promotion of peace in the region as well as its sacrifices against the war on terror.

He underlined that IT was the most important sector for investment and the US businessmen could invest in this sector.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that both the countries had huge potential to improve and strengthen the relations.

She appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of UN resolution in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations United States Muslim Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

7 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

7 minutes ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

7 minutes ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

7 minutes ago
 China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.