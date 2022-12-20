Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

UrduPoint.com

United States Organized U.S-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamabad today where United States Embassy Charg� d'Affaires Andrew Schofer emphasized that the United States considered the US-Pakistani diaspora as a key partner in humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors in Pakistan.

The conference showcased key contributions and�investments by the US-Pakistani diaspora�in humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors and explored venues for future joint engagements.

� USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said "The conference was an opportunity to highlight some of the contributions and investments already made by the Pakistani diaspora, facilitate collaborations between Pakistani diaspora entities, and develop a road map for collective action to address the current humanitarian and social challenges in Pakistan".

In his remarks, Charg� d'Affaires Schofer highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance Pakistan's economic growth and solve development challenges.

� He also highlighted opportunities for future partnership: "As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a 'Green Alliance' between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth." The United States remains firmly committed to engaging and partnering with the US-Pakistani diaspora to address Pakistan's challenges in the humanitarian, social and commercial sectors and further Pakistan's development goals.

More than 100 participants attended in-person, including members of the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora, and prominent local business leaders.

At the closing session, USAID signed two partnership memoranda of understanding with US-Pakistani diaspora�entities: one with Datarocx to set up digital centers in Pakistan in the Special Technology Zones and the other with Global Semiconductor Group and HUM Network Limited for Pakistan Katalytic Fund to improve access to growth capital for established businesses in the technology sector.

