Pak-US Discuss Strengthening Ties, Regional Security

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Rana Sanaullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs on Friday met with Zachary Harkenrider, Political Counselor of the US Embassy, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

During their meeting, both officials highlighted the historical partnership between the two nations. They agreed that improving relations is essential, especially following the recent arrest of a wanted terrorist which was seen as a significant achievement for Pakistan's security forces.

The discussions acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that the efforts of the security forces and citizens should not be forgotten.

Pakistan has consistently worked with the US to promote peace and stability in the region and aims to continue this collaboration. Additionally, the meeting focused on the strengthening of Pakistan's economy and foreign relations.

Both sides expressed interest in fostering friendly ties based on people-to-people connections to benefit their mutual interests.

