Pak-U.S. Engagement Key To Achieve Goals Of Peace, Development: Foreign Secy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan and the United States was key to the promotion of the shared objectives of peace and development.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan and the United States was key to the promotion of the shared objectives of peace and development.

The foreign secretary, who received a telephone call from U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland, said Pakistan was committed to forging a broad-based and long-term bilateral relationship with the United States The two sides discussed bilateral relations and key regional issues.

Underlining Pakistan's focus on geo-economics, the Foreign Secretary reiterated the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

�He highlighted the progress made by the government in improving the ease of doing business and promoting a more conducive environment for foreign investment in Pakistan.

On regional situation, the Foreign Secretary reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan peace process.

He stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the urgency of accelerating intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

He said that it was important for the key regional and international stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The Foreign Secretary also thanked Under-Secretary Nuland for the Covid-related support extended to Pakistan by the United States.

The Foreign Secretary and Under-Secretary Nuland agreed to maintain close coordination on all matters of common interest.

