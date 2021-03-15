Pak, US for deepening ties in education, culture areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and United States (US) on Monday have expressed the desire to deepen ties through consistent engagements in areas of education and culture.

It was agreed during a called on meeting held here between the US Charge d' Affairs in Pakistan Angela Aggeler and Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat said relationships of both countries in the education sector is very close and US scholarship programmes in various formats have helped Pakistan in building capacity.

He particularly mentioned that the Fulbright programme was enormously beneficial in faculty development which has been very helpful in improving standards of education.

The two sides also discussed affects of Covid-19 pandemic on educational sector, universities partnership programmes, role of technology in education, Single National Curriculum and collaboration on technical and skill areas.

Shafqat said relationships of both countries in the education sector is the best in the world and people of both countries are learning from each other.

He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry to keep the educational process continue during the Covid-19 pandemic i.

e launching of Teleschool, Radio school, E-Taleem portal, initiative of distance learning programme and online contents development.

Apprising the use of technology experiments in education, steps for enhancing stable internet connectivity across the country, teachers training and madrassah reforms programme, he remarked, the results of these far reaching reforms shall be seen in next few years and will change the landscape of education and learning in the country.

Angela Aggeler, while talking the bilateral relationships of two countries, said President Joe Biden is very much familiar with Pakistan so the relations between two countries will be ever stronger in the future.

While talking to the regional situation, Shafqat said stable Afghanistan is in our vital national interests and we shall extend all possible cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The both sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen their relations through consistent engagements.

The meeting was also attended by the federal secretary education Farah Hamid Khan.