Pak-US Mid-level Defence Dialogue On Feb 13-16: FO

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The second round of 'Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue' is scheduled from February 13-16 in Washington DC.

"Pakistan's inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.

The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of Undersecretary of Defence," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue, it was added.

The first round of the dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021.

