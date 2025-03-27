Open Menu

Pak-US Officials Discuss Counter-Terrorism Cooperation In High-Level Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Pak-US Officials discuss Counter-Terrorism Cooperation in High-Level Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker on Thursday to discuss Pakistan-US relations, counter-terrorism efforts, and mutual cooperation.

The meeting took place in the presence of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, US Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider, and Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha.

During the meeting, Ambassador Baker strongly condemned the Jaafar Express attack and other recent terrorist incidents, expressing condolences to the families of the victims. She reaffirmed US support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and emphasized the need for global collaboration to address this challenge.

The discussion also included plans to hold a Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in June and strategies for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan is taking decisive action against terrorists and developing a comprehensive counter-terrorism policy. He also acknowledged the United States’ appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the issue of undocumented Pakistanis in the US, with Naqvi assuring full cooperation for their repatriation. It was also announced that the Pak-US Caucus meeting will be held in New York on April 30 to further enhance strategic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Baker also praised the ongoing development projects in Islamabad, recognizing Pakistan’s commitment to economic and infrastructure progress.

This high-level engagement highlights the deepening strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US, particularly in security and counter-terrorism efforts.

