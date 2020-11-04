UrduPoint.com
Pak-US Relations Improving Continuously : Dr Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:33 PM

Pak-US relations improving continuously : Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusaf on Wednesday said relations between Pakistan and United states of America (US) were improving continuously.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was moving forward its matters with other countries with completely coordinated approach.

He said all stakeholders were on same page for moving forward views of the one state.

The SAPM said Pakistan wanted peace in all over the world, adding economic security and diplomacy were essential for the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had worked hard for resolving the issue of Afghanistan, adding it had always supported and played important role for establishing peace in the neighboring Islamic country.

He said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan, adding Pakistan wanted to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

