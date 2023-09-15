Open Menu

Pak-US Relations Vital For Regional Stability, Int’l Peace: Masood

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2023 | 12:39 PM

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood  

Ambassador Masood Khan has made these remarks at Connecticut World Affairs Council during his two-day visit to the state of Connecticut.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that Pak-US relations are vital for regional stability & international peace and security.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks at Connecticut World Affairs Council during his two-day visit to the state of Connecticut.

Masood Khan despite all ups and down in the history of the relationship, we have a very strong partnership.

Masood Khan said that Pak-US relationship has a bright future and both the sides were working cohesively to make this relationship to a higher stature.

The Ambassador said that the two sides would continue to concentrate on security dimensions of their relationship including counter-terrorism, stabilization of situation in Afghanistan, weaning the people of the region away from violent extremism and would continue to make efforts for promoting peace and security.

He said both the states are working to upgrade the relationship in the areas of clean and green energy, green technologies, climate resilience, health, education, trade and investment.

Masood Khan said that Pakistani-American community was serving as a catalyst and a strong connective tissue between Pakistan and the United States.

He said that Pakistani diaspora, estimated to be nearly one million, comprised doctors, engineers, IT entrepreneurs, professionals and successful business leaders.

Pointing out low figures of bilateral trade, the Ambassador said that, “trade volume between Pakistan and Connecticut is very small. We need to upgrade this relationship in trade and investment,” he emphasized.

Talking about Pakistan’s national priorities in wake of changing international landscape, the Ambassador recounted political stability, economic viability and being part of a new technological revolution as the foremost priorities of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Business Education Visit United States Sardar Masood Khan All From Million

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

23 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

35 minutes ago
 Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

47 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

53 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

58 minutes ago
ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

1 hour ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan