Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood  

Ambassador Masood Khan has made these remarks at Connecticut World Affairs Council during his two-day visit to the state of Connecticut.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that Pak-US relations are vital for regional stability & international peace and security.

Masood Khan despite all ups and down in the history of the relationship, we have a very strong partnership.

Masood Khan said that Pak-US relationship has a bright future and both the sides were working cohesively to make this relationship to a higher stature.

The Ambassador said that the two sides would continue to concentrate on security dimensions of their relationship including counter-terrorism, stabilization of situation in Afghanistan, weaning the people of the region away from violent extremism and would continue to make efforts for promoting peace and security.

He said both the states are working to upgrade the relationship in the areas of clean and green energy, green technologies, climate resilience, health, education, trade and investment.

Masood Khan said that Pakistani-American community was serving as a catalyst and a strong connective tissue between Pakistan and the United States.

He said that Pakistani diaspora, estimated to be nearly one million, comprised doctors, engineers, IT entrepreneurs, professionals and successful business leaders.

Pointing out low figures of bilateral trade, the Ambassador said that, “trade volume between Pakistan and Connecticut is very small. We need to upgrade this relationship in trade and investment,” he emphasized.

Talking about Pakistan’s national priorities in wake of changing international landscape, the Ambassador recounted political stability, economic viability and being part of a new technological revolution as the foremost priorities of the country.