Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, says Moeed Yusuf

The National Security Advisor has categorically denied reports claiming he had complained about US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2021) Pakistan-US relationship is moving in the right direction and focus of the both sides is on outcome, said National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousuf on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Moeed Yusuf said his discussions with US counterpart Jake Sullivan and think tanks remained constructive. He categorically denied reports claiming he had complained about US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Imran Khan. He held discussions with senior Biden administration officials including NsA Jake Sullivan on the evolving security situation in the region in light of the escalating Afghanistan violence.

Previously, Yusuf had said that Washington's lack of initiative to interact with Islamabad is beyond his understanding.

He said: The president of the United States hasn’t spoken to the prime minister of such an important country who the US itself says is make-or-break in some cases, in some ways, in Afghanistan — we struggle to understand the signal, right?”.

Yusuf said he had detailed discussions with US investors about Pakistan’s economic security during briefing about his US visit. He stated that both countries should look to the future, instead of dwelling on the past, when it came to the Afghanistan issue. “We are concerned about the current situation in the country,” he stressed.

Yusuf said that Peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of both Islamabad and Washington, adding that unfortunately, Afghanistan was shifting the blame of its failures on Pakistan.

“I came here on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to figure out a political solution to the Afghan imbroglio,” Moeed Yusuf said, adding that he did not complain about the US president not calling the Pakistani prime minister.

The NSA stressed that Pakistan wants brotherly relations with all countries. He spoke highly of the friendship between Islamabad and Beijing, saying that “China has helped Pakistan in strengthening our economy.”

Yusif said he did not speak on the matter with US officials while responding a question about the Financial Action Force (FATF) conditions.

“Pakistan has completed work on 26 out of 27 points of FATF action plan. Everyone knows about the Indian NSA’s statement related to Pakistan on the FATF issue.”

Moeed Yusuf said they should be settled in their own country and should not be moved to other countries. His response on the issue came a day after the US State Department asked Pakistan to keep its borders open for Afghan refugees.

“So, in a place like Pakistan, it’ll be important that their borders remain open,” he added.