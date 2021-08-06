UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Relationship Moving In Right Direction, Says Moeed Yusuf

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:55 AM

Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, says Moeed Yusuf

The National Security Advisor has categorically denied reports claiming he had complained about US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2021) Pakistan-US relationship is moving in the right direction and focus of the both sides is on outcome, said National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousuf on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Moeed Yusuf said his discussions with US counterpart Jake Sullivan and think tanks remained constructive. He categorically denied reports claiming he had complained about US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Imran Khan. He held discussions with senior Biden administration officials including NsA Jake Sullivan on the evolving security situation in the region in light of the escalating Afghanistan violence.

Previously, Yusuf had said that Washington's lack of initiative to interact with Islamabad is beyond his understanding.

He said: The president of the United States hasn’t spoken to the prime minister of such an important country who the US itself says is make-or-break in some cases, in some ways, in Afghanistan — we struggle to understand the signal, right?”.

Yusuf said he had detailed discussions with US investors about Pakistan’s economic security during briefing about his US visit. He stated that both countries should look to the future, instead of dwelling on the past, when it came to the Afghanistan issue. “We are concerned about the current situation in the country,” he stressed.

Yusuf said that Peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of both Islamabad and Washington, adding that unfortunately, Afghanistan was shifting the blame of its failures on Pakistan.

“I came here on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to figure out a political solution to the Afghan imbroglio,” Moeed Yusuf said, adding that he did not complain about the US president not calling the Pakistani prime minister.

The NSA stressed that Pakistan wants brotherly relations with all countries. He spoke highly of the friendship between Islamabad and Beijing, saying that “China has helped Pakistan in strengthening our economy.”

Yusif said he did not speak on the matter with US officials while responding a question about the Financial Action Force (FATF) conditions.

“Pakistan has completed work on 26 out of 27 points of FATF action plan. Everyone knows about the Indian NSA’s statement related to Pakistan on the FATF issue.”

Moeed Yusuf said they should be settled in their own country and should not be moved to other countries. His response on the issue came a day after the US State Department asked Pakistan to keep its borders open for Afghan refugees.

“So, in a place like Pakistan, it’ll be important that their borders remain open,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Washington Twitter Visit Beijing United States Financial Action Task Force All Refugee

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the ..

Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the Best Discounts at the Week Lo ..

27 minutes ago
 HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integr ..

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

12 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.