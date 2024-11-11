'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech companies: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Monday that the 'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' marked a significant milestone for Pakistan’s IT industry and would help foster collaboration between companies of two countries deeply involved in the future of innovation.

While addressing the first-ever Pak-US Tech Investment Conference 2024 through a video link, she said, "Pakistan’s technology sector has shown promising growth in the past few years, driven by a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and an unwavering commitment to growth."

"Our ICT exports have shown a remarkable 25% growth," she said.

"We are committed to building on this momentum until we reach the $25 billion goal that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given us," she added.

The minister said, "The event is a critical step in achieving that goal, as it provides a platform for U.S. and Pakistani businesses to come together," she added.

She said, "By providing secure cyberspace to businesses, the government of Pakistan has made significant progress in that regard."

She said, "As a result of the Global Cybersecurity Index of the ITU, Pakistan has been ranked in Tier-1 (role modeling), alongside global leaders such as the United States and Japan.

Shaza Fatima said, "This reflects our collective efforts in cybersecurity, including initiatives like the National Cyber Security Policy, CERT rules, nCERT, Cyber Security Regulations, Hackathons, cloud-first policy, etc."

She said, "Pakistan has also made notable advancements in the UN E-Government Development Index, rising 14 places compared to its position in 2022.

"

"We are now proudly in the High EGDI category, reflecting our growing strength in e-governance and digital innovation."

She said, "Over 60% of Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports go to the US and UK, which speaks volumes about the quality of the work that our enterprises and freelancers produce."

"The government of Pakistan is fully dedicated to nurturing our IT industry and creating a digital ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship," she maintained.

She said, "Pakistan has embarked on a journey of national digitization." The Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed the formulation of the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority, which will soon be legislated."

She said, "The idea is to promote digitization across economic, governance, and social sectors and verticals within Pakistan. However, we are determined that this digitization process will be led primarily by the private sector."

Shaza Fatima said, "Pakistan is also increasingly seen as an attractive destination for international investors and technology partners."

"Pakistan offers state-of-the-art facilities, tax exemptions, and a highly supportive business environment," she informed.

She said 75,000 new IT graduates entered the workforce annually in Pakistan.

"About 63% of Pakistan's population is youth. This youth bulge is one of our largest assets, and we are investing in their skills, certifications, and upskilling so that we have productive and innovative young people who can serve not only the domestic market but contribute internationally," she concluded.