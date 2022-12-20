Pak-US ties moving ahead positively with consistent engagement: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said with consistent engagement, bilateral exchanges and high-level visits, the relations between Pakistan and the United States were moving ahead positively.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said with consistent engagement, bilateral exchanges and high-level visits, the relations between Pakistan and the United States were moving ahead positively.

The foreign minister, in an interview with the US-based television channel MSNBC, said in the past, 90% of the conversation between the two countries used to be on terrorism, and currently, 90% of the discussion took place on economic cooperation and other areas, including terrorism.

"This is a positive sign for Pakistan-US relations. We can't change what happened in the past. We can learn from the past and engage with each other with realistic expectations," the foreign minister remarked.

He said both countries should talk to each other instead of talking at each other.

To a question, the foreign minister said Pakistan needed huge funding to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure which should be resilient to cope with any natural calamity in the future.