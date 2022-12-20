UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Ties Moving Ahead Positively With Consistent Engagement: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Pak-US ties moving ahead positively with consistent engagement: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said with consistent engagement, bilateral exchanges and high-level visits, the relations between Pakistan and the United States were moving ahead positively.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said with consistent engagement, bilateral exchanges and high-level visits, the relations between Pakistan and the United States were moving ahead positively.

The foreign minister, in an interview with the US-based television channel MSNBC, said in the past, 90% of the conversation between the two countries used to be on terrorism, and currently, 90% of the discussion took place on economic cooperation and other areas, including terrorism.

"This is a positive sign for Pakistan-US relations. We can't change what happened in the past. We can learn from the past and engage with each other with realistic expectations," the foreign minister remarked.

He said both countries should talk to each other instead of talking at each other.

To a question, the foreign minister said Pakistan needed huge funding to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure which should be resilient to cope with any natural calamity in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United States TV From

Recent Stories

Interest Toward Decarbonization Reduced in Most Co ..

Interest Toward Decarbonization Reduced in Most Countries in 2022 - Gazprom

4 minutes ago
 Promotion of bio-pesticides vital to protect envir ..

Promotion of bio-pesticides vital to protect environment, ecosystem: Dr Iqrar

4 minutes ago
 EU Planning Ministerial Meeting With Iraq in First ..

EU Planning Ministerial Meeting With Iraq in First Half of 2023 - Borrell

4 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Agreement on Recognition of Certifi ..

Russia-Ukraine Agreement on Recognition of Certificates Terminated - Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans ..

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans to Give Iran Military Equipmen ..

11 minutes ago
 Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: gove ..

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: governor

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.