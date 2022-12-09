Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Ambassador to the US says the resurgence of ISIS and dastardly terrorist attacks by TTP against Pakistan require strong security cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and removal of any barriers that impede it.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said that Pakistan and the US, as longstanding strategic allies, would continue to advance their shared agenda to counter terrorism, foster regional stability and strengthen defense ties.

He was talking during a special discussion on ‘The Road Ahead: U.S.-Pakistan Relations and Regional Dynamics in 2023’, organized by renowned US think-tank Stimson Centre in Washington on Thursday.

He said the resurgence of ISIS and dastardly terrorist attacks by TTP against Pakistan require strong security cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and removal of any barriers that impede it.

The Ambassador said we will expand our partnerships in the economic realm; promote trade, investment and businesses; and enhance cooperation in the energy, health, education, climate change and agriculture sectors. He said the relationship must have economic sinews and Currency. The political climate is ripe for that kind of cooperation in 2023.

He said we hope all nations would use strategic pragmatism to resolve problems and promote geo-economic connectivity to spur shared prosperity. Bloc politics in this day and age will imperil world peace.

Masood Khan, on Pakistan’s relations with the United States and China, said that Pakistan applauded the statesmanship demonstrated by the US and China to engage each other whenever tension arose.

“Economic co-dependency between them seems to be the norm. He said Pakistan would not like to choose between the two countries but be a bridge, if feasible.

Stressing upon the need for composite dialogue and resolution of all issues between Pakistan and India, the Ambassador warned that absence of any dialogue or communication between India and Pakistan was hazardous.

During the discussion, Masood Khan also highlighted the strengths and existing economic opportunities in Pakistan that provided a solid base to build on future trajectory of Pakistan-US relationship. He said that we look forward to an early ministerial meeting of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, further cooperation in the health sector especially in the field of disease surveillance, development of weather-resistant seeds under the banner of the Green Alliance launched by the United States and joint ventures for renewables and green technologies.

Reiterating the importance of relationship with the United States, Masood Khan said that the two countries needed to increase the bandwidth, on both sides to give the right rhythm and frequency to their relationship.