Pak-USARCENT Dialogue On Disaster Management Cooperation Concludes

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The four-day bilateral discussion between Pakistan's Disaster Management Stakeholders and United States Army Central (USARCENT) team concluded here on Thursday.

Eleven-member USARCENT delegation led by Major General Wendul Glenn Hagler whereas high officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Army, PMD, FFC, SUPARCO, Rescue 1122, WAPDA and Representative of Ministry of Planning & Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated during interactive sessions held at NDMA from February 13- 16, 2023, a news release said.

The dialogue encompassed an overview of Pakistan's hazards and vulnerabilities, the disaster management outlook and structure of NDMA and its role in international relief assistance.

The interactive sessions also covered the Floods 2022, post-flood survey and damage assessment, and hydro-meteorological analysis of critical infrastructure in the light of experiences learnt in aftermath of floods 2022.

The USARCENT side exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation from each other's experiences, simulation exercises, training of disaster managers and sharing of advanced software and products for the early warning system, mapping of resources and public alert and communication mechanism in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed on shared climate security's universal applicability of standard protocols and replication of successful management of mitigation templates of the developed world during emergencies and crises.

