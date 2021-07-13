Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in various sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan are launching talks to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties and cooperation in various fields in upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Uzbekistan and Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation to be held in Tashkent on July 14, said a news release issued by board of Investment (BOI) here on Tuesday.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Secretary, Board of Investment Ms. Fareena Mazhar will participate in IGC from Pakistan's side.

The 6th session of Intergovernmental Commission is to be held in the atmosphere of strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Mean while the issues of bilateral cooperation in various sectors to be discussed during the meeting, including the development of trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Both the countries will also negotiate on the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, science and technology, tourism, information and communication technologies and improving housing and communal services.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also negotiate on extending bilateral cooperation between different major cities of two sides of cultural, labor relations, migration management, standardization and metrology, transport, communications and cooperation in youth affairs.

The Intergovernmental Commission focuses on establishing close collaboration for post-COVID recovery to sustainably recover through technology, innovation and economic partnership, aiming at increased economic diversification, sustainable growth, building supply chain resilience, and robust regulatory environments.