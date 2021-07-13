UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Uzbekistan Negotiate To Enhance Cooperation In Various Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:39 PM

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in various sectors

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are launching talks to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties and cooperation in various fields in upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan are launching talks to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties and cooperation in various fields in upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Uzbekistan and Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation to be held in Tashkent on July 14, said a news release issued by board of Investment (BOI) here on Tuesday.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Secretary, Board of Investment Ms. Fareena Mazhar will participate in IGC from Pakistan's side.

The 6th session of Intergovernmental Commission is to be held in the atmosphere of strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Mean while the issues of bilateral cooperation in various sectors to be discussed during the meeting, including the development of trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Both the countries will also negotiate on the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, science and technology, tourism, information and communication technologies and improving housing and communal services.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also negotiate on extending bilateral cooperation between different major cities of two sides of cultural, labor relations, migration management, standardization and metrology, transport, communications and cooperation in youth affairs.

The Intergovernmental Commission focuses on establishing close collaboration for post-COVID recovery to sustainably recover through technology, innovation and economic partnership, aiming at increased economic diversification, sustainable growth, building supply chain resilience, and robust regulatory environments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Education Agriculture Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan July Commerce From BOI Housing

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

1 minute ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

1 minute ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

1 minute ago

650,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

BBAM orders 12 additional 737-800 Boeing converted ..

4 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.