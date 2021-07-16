Pak-Uzbekistan rail project to boost trade ties with CARs: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Friday hailed the recent visit of Prime minister Imran khan that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a road map for a multi-billion-dollar rail project which would further boost trade ties with central Asian countries.

"The two leaders have expressed their commitment and affirmed their resolve to further strengthen trade,investment and cultural cooperation", he told in an Interview with ptv news channel.

"The Trans-Afghan Railroad Project is the most crucial between two countries which would prove to be a revolution of development of Karachi city,"he mentioned.

Ali Zaidi added that Pakistan and Uzbekistan had vast potential to explore the opportunities of bilateral trade ties and investment for their mutual interest.

" Uzbekistan investment in Pakistan is highly significant for positive trajectory of Pakistan's growth and economy,"he said" Uzbekistan is now a strong partner of Pakistan in its journey of prosperity,"he added.