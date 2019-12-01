Pak vs Aus: Yasir Shah hailed for fighting maiden Test century against Australia

ADELAIDE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Yasir Shah scored a fighting maiden Test century on Sunday as Pakistan battled back against Australia in the day-night second Test in Adelaide.Best-known as a spin bowler, the 33-year-old's highest score in his previous 36 Tests was just 42.

But after playing second fiddle to Babar Azam in a 105-run partnership, Yasir took charge when his countryman was out for 97.He raced to a first-ever 50 then, supported by Mohammad Abbas, brought up his hundred off 192 balls, clattering 12 fours and kissing the turf after reaching the milestone.He had a near-miss off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne on 33.

Steve Smith believed he caught him at slip and made a big appeal, but replays showed the ball fell just short of his fingertips.Yasir was then dropped by Labuschagne off his own bowling on 43.