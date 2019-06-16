Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Indian journalist

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor has engaged in an interesting Twitter exchange with an Indian journalist.

While the entire Pakistan has been praying for the country’s victory against India in the World Cup match to be played today, Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul claimed that Allah is also on India’s side for today’s match.

However, our DG ISPR had a perfect reply to this, saying, “Dear @AdityaRajKaul Our faith is RAB SAB KA.”

Major Ghafoor added that everyone has a right to pray to his God (our Allah). You have a right but don’t deny it to others, he wrote.

“As regard today’s match, it’s a game. Team playing better on ground will win.

We may win, we may lose. Our prayers with our team,” the ISPR DG said.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.