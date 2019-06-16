UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Vs India: ISPR DG Gives A Perfect Reply To Indian Journalist

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 57 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Indian journalist

Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul claimed that Allah is also on India’s side for today’s match.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor has engaged in an interesting Twitter exchange with an Indian journalist.

While the entire Pakistan has been praying for the country’s victory against India in the World Cup match to be played today, Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul claimed that Allah is also on India’s side for today’s match.

However, our DG ISPR had a perfect reply to this, saying, “Dear @AdityaRajKaul Our faith is RAB SAB KA.”

Major Ghafoor added that everyone has a right to pray to his God (our Allah). You have a right but don’t deny it to others, he wrote.

“As regard today’s match, it’s a game. Team playing better on ground will win.

We may win, we may lose. Our prayers with our team,” the ISPR DG said.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Exchange Twitter ISPR Old Trafford May Sunday 2019 God TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.