Pak wants stable govt in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Pakistan wants to see a stable government in Afghanistan and the government will never allow anyone to use Pakistani territory against Afghanistan.

Talking about Pak-US relations especially in context of prevailing situation in Afghanistan, he said peace inside Afghanistan was very important for Pakistan.

Quoting the recent interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan to New York Times, he said PM has clearly stated his views regarding relations with the United States, China and Afghanistan. The PM has expressed his desire for stability of Afghanistan and vowed to help Afghanistan in achieving peace and stability, he said.

He said a stable government should be established in Afghanistan by taking on board all stake holders. The solution to Afghanistan issue must come out by keeping warring factions in the loop.

"Taliban were persuaded by Pakistan to negotiate first with the United States and then with the Afghan authorities", he said adding that the PM in his interview also stated that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used by anyone against Afghanistan.

Minister said the PM Imran Khan was of the view that Pakistan may consider sealing its borders completely with Afghanistan - if the situation in Afghanistan continue deteriorated.

Fawad said Pakistan had already fenced off 90 percent area of Pak-Afghan border and right now country was in a position to completely seal the border with Afghanistan.

The minister said the prime minister termed both United States and China as economic powers and that the improvement in relations between two economic powers would surely have positive impacts on the world environment.

He said PM Imran Khan has outlined a new dimension to relations with the United States by emphasising to strengthening economic ties rather than security ties.

Fawad said the prime minister in his interview recalled that the relations with the United States were viewed from a security perspective in past.

The minister assured that Pakistan was ready to play its role in easing out tensions between China and the United States.

He recalled that Pakistan had also played a role during the decade of 1970, when tensions between the United States and China were at an all-time high.

He said prime minister has also expressed his optimism for better relations with India.

"If our relations with India improve in the future, then Pakistan will have a geographically important position between India and China, two major trade markets, so the world, including the United States, will not be able to ignore Pakistan," he concluded.