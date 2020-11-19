Pak wants to benefit from Danish experience in RE, waste recycling: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Denmark have agreed to share experiences and exchange expertise on effective waste disposal and producing energy from waste to lower reliance on fossil fuels.

Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm called on Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here Thursday at the Parliament House to explore ways and means for enhancing mutual collaboration in different sectors, said a press release.

Deputy Chairman Senate called for strengthening trade and economic cooperation as the current volume of trade between the two sides was not up to the mark.

He asked the ambassador to persuade Denmark companies to invest in Pakistan and assured that all possible support to set up business in Pakistan.

Mandviwalla recalled his visit to Denmark and said that Denmark has established a unique waste processing plants and Pakistan can benefit from Danish experiences to appropriate disposal of waste and mitigate the affects of climate change.

He said that we are faced with a challenge of environmental degradation and partnership with Denmark in renewable energy and effective waste management would help in having clean and green cities.

Mandviwalla also emphasized the need for exchanging parliamentary delegations to bring people of the two sides more close and promote understanding on common issues.

He also stressed to enhance the interaction of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the both.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman Senate said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Denmark and desires to further build on these relations and take these friendly ties to new altitudes.

Deputy Chairman Senate also informed her that Pakistan has done a lot for the empowerment of women and due to the effective legislation women participation can be seen in every sector of life.

Senator Seemi Ezdi, member of the Friendship Group called for enhanced institutional collaboration and linkages.

She said that exchange of trade delegations needs to be enhanced as trade and technology transfer is a vast area offering huge opportunities for mutual collaboration and linkages. She also said that Denmark should invest in wind energy sector in Pakistan.

Danish Ambassador agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate. She said that there is need to enhance bilateral exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

She told the Deputy Chairman that more than 30 thousand Pakistanis are working in different sector in Denmark and playing important role for the development of our country.

She also informed that around 52 Danish Companies are interested to invest in Pakistan and this will help increase the momentum of trade between the two countries.