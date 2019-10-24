Pak WB ranking: Minister felicitates business community: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Thursday congratulated the entire business community in the country on the latest annual rating of World Bank report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Thursday congratulated the entire business community in the country on the latest annual rating of World Bank report.

In his statement here, he said a report proved that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Pakistan was ranked 136 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, which clearly described that the rank of Pakistan improved to 108 in 2019.