UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak WB Ranking: Minister Felicitates Business Community: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Pak WB ranking: Minister felicitates business community: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Thursday congratulated the entire business community in the country on the latest annual rating of World Bank report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Thursday congratulated the entire business community in the country on the latest annual rating of World Bank report.

In his statement here, he said a report proved that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Pakistan was ranked 136 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, which clearly described that the rank of Pakistan improved to 108 in 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bank Business Punjab 2019

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

16 minutes ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

10 minutes ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

10 minutes ago

Taylor confident of knocking out Prograis

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.