Pak-West Indies ODI series: beauty of MCS restored

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) restored splendor and cleanliness of Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) for the Pak-West Indies ODI cricket series.

The beauty of the stadium has been enhanced by cleanliness and washing of multi-colour chairs fixed in all enclosures and the parking area and lawn have also been improved.

During the cricket match, MWMC workers and supervisors would remain present in all the ten enclosures of the stadium for cleanliness.CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has instructed company workers working inside the stadium to wear uniforms.

He said that the ongoing cricket activities in Multan would be covered by the media all over the world.CEO said that MWMC was trying its best for the beautification of City of Saints by welcoming the foreign guests.