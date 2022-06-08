UrduPoint.com

Pak-West Indies ODI Series: Encroachments Removed From City Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement cell launched an anti-encroachment operation and cleared various city roads in connection with Pak-West Indies ODI series preparations.

The team continued the operation on second consecutive day and cleared Garden town, Askari bypass road, Kayanpur chowk old Shujabad road by removing encroachments in these areas.

Assistant Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaq Ahmad led the operation while superintendent enforcement Rana Saeed, field staff and demolishing staff was also accompanied by them.

