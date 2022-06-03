UrduPoint.com

Pak-West Indies ODI Series To Promote Cricket In Region, Says ACS South

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Pak-West Indies ODI series to promote cricket in region, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has welcomed the Pakistan West Indies ODI cricket series in Multan and said that the people of South Punjab feel proud to host the international event.

Talking in this regard, he said that holding of Pak-West Indies cricket matches would promote cricket in the region and provide an opportunity to flourish new talent.

He said that South Punjab has produced world renowned cricketers who brought fame for the homeland from all over the world.

Saqib Zafar has expressed the hope that due to the excellent arrangements made by the administration, the cricket fans will enjoy the game to the fullest in the beautiful Multan cricket ground.

Meanwhile, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has intensified preparations for the international cricket event in city and Multan Cricket Stadium is being renovated for Pak-West Indes Series.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has taken over the arrangements for cleaning the stadium and route and cleanliness of pavilion and sitting area in this regard, CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, while talking, said that Pak West Indies ODI Series was an international event. He said that in view of the arrival of foreign guests, the city of Multan would be decorated and for this purpose two special cleanliness squad consisting of one hundred workers each have been constituted.

The CEO said that one special squad will provide services inside the cricket stadium while the other will clean the route from the hotel to the stadium.

Two focal persons have also been appointed he said and added that a pleasant atmosphere would be provided to foreign guests and cricket fans during the series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan World Punjab Hotel Company Event All From

Recent Stories

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

17 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

56 minutes ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

60 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.