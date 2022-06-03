Pak-West Indies ODI series to promote cricket in region, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has welcomed the Pakistan West Indies ODI cricket series in Multan and said that the people of South Punjab feel proud to host the international event.

Talking in this regard, he said that holding of Pak-West Indies cricket matches would promote cricket in the region and provide an opportunity to flourish new talent.

He said that South Punjab has produced world renowned cricketers who brought fame for the homeland from all over the world.

Saqib Zafar has expressed the hope that due to the excellent arrangements made by the administration, the cricket fans will enjoy the game to the fullest in the beautiful Multan cricket ground.

Meanwhile, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has intensified preparations for the international cricket event in city and Multan Cricket Stadium is being renovated for Pak-West Indes Series.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has taken over the arrangements for cleaning the stadium and route and cleanliness of pavilion and sitting area in this regard, CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, while talking, said that Pak West Indies ODI Series was an international event. He said that in view of the arrival of foreign guests, the city of Multan would be decorated and for this purpose two special cleanliness squad consisting of one hundred workers each have been constituted.

The CEO said that one special squad will provide services inside the cricket stadium while the other will clean the route from the hotel to the stadium.

Two focal persons have also been appointed he said and added that a pleasant atmosphere would be provided to foreign guests and cricket fans during the series.