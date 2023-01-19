Pak Wheels Car Mela postponed in capital

Long awaited Pak Wheels Car Mela, which was scheduled to take place on January 22 on Sunday, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Long awaited Pak Wheels Car Mela, which was scheduled to take place on January 22 on Sunday, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Talking to APP, an official of PakWheels, Shan Gill said,"The car show of Islamabad has been postponed while the Lahore's Car Mela will be held on January 29, as per plan." He said,"The new date for the event has not yet been announced, but the organizers will provide updates as soon as they are available." Meanwhile, he said,"Car lovers can enjoy the car show at Lahore as it is one of the most highly-anticipated events in the Pakistani automotive scene, which attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country.

" He said,"The event features a wide range of vehicles on display, including classic cars, muscle cars, sports cars, and luxury vehicles." He acknowledged, "Many car enthusiasts are expressing their disappointment at the postponement of the event and looking forward to the new date being announced."\395