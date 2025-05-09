Pak Will Not Allow India's Regional Dominance Through Aggression: Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said that India seeks regional dominance through aggression against Pakistan, but its ambitions will not succeed.
He affirmed that the country’s defense lies in strong hands and praised the Pakistani media for effectively countering Indian propaganda.
Speaking during a debate in the National Assembly, Dr. Tariq Fazal condemned India's brutal and cowardly attacks, emphasizing that Pakistan has given a robust response.
He lauded the national unity and consensus, noting that both houses of Parliament have shown unwavering support for the country's sovereignty and security.
"This sends a clear message to the world that Pakistan is united and the nation stands firmly with its armed forces," he said.
Dr. Tariq Fazal said that during India’s initial attack, five aircraft including three Rafale jets were destroyed.
He said it marked the first time Rafale jets—considered high-cost and advanced—were taken down in combat. "When the JF-17 Thunder roared across the skies, three Rafales were shot down," he said, commending the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and air force.
Tariq Fazal said that in the latest assault, India deployed 30 surveillance drones, which were tactically neutralized. "India failed in both of its aggressive attempts. It wants to establish dominance in the region, but we will not allow that to happen," he added.
He highlighted the role of ISPR in providing real-time updates and maintaining public morale. "Pakistan has acted like a responsible state and will not fall into India’s trap. We will fight this war on our own terms," he said.
He reminded the international community of its responsibility to distinguish right from wrong and called on global actors to play a fair role.
Emphasizing Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he said that the country has lost over 90,000 lives and suffered significant economic setbacks.
Despite India's numerical superiority in weaponry, Dr. Tariq Fazal said that Pakistan has an unmatched spiritual resolve. "We have mothers who offer their other sons for the country after one is martyred, and fathers who receive their sons' uniforms with pride. As long as this spirit exists, no force can defeat this nation," he remarked.
