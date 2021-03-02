UrduPoint.com
Pak Willing To Train Qatar Armed Forces: Zubaida Jalal

Tue 02nd March 2021

Minister for Defence Production Minister for Defence Production, Zubaida Jalal, on Tuesday said our military institutions were open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities

The Minister said that they need to work closely to further extend cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises and training of personnel and joint ventures.

In a call on meeting with Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Soud Abdulrehman Al-Thani, here in her office, she said Qatar was a confident and a trustworthy friend of Pakistan.

"We have a remarkable history of good and brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan would like to continue with the same pace and momentum", she remarked.

The visiting dignitary, Sheikh Soud Abdulrehman Al-Thani, thanked the Minister for her good wishes and said that not only the government but also the people of both states have a great regard and trust for each other.

He reassured his government's commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and it's people to further expand their bilateral ties.

