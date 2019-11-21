UrduPoint.com
Pak Win Toss; Elect To Bat First

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Pak win toss; Elect to bat first

BRISBANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first in the first test match against Australia at the Gabba here on Thursday.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Shan Masood, Azher Ali (Captain), Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah (Debut) and Imran Khan Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (Captain), Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Stark, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Fast bowling legend and Pakistan Bowling coach Waqar Younis handed debutant fast bowler Naseem Shah Pakistan cap at the Gabba.

Fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Stark was playing his 100th game for Australia.

