Pak win toss, India to bat first

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and chose to field first in their fifth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against India at Old Trafford here Sunday.

The decision to bowl first appears to be motivated by the overcast conditions and exploit any juice in the pitch due to wet weather in Manchester.

Pakistan have made two changes in the team which played against Australia with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif made way for Ammad Wasim and Shadab Khan while India have made one change in the team Vijay Shankar coming in for Shikhar Dhawan.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Fakahr Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain, Wicket Keeper), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Amir.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), K.L. Rahul,Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumra, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvenishver Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar.

Among the match officials for the match, Marais Erasmus (SA) and Bruce Oxenford (Aus) are the umpires with Joel Wilson (WI) tv umpire while Paul Reiffel (AUS) is the reserve umpire. Ranjan Madugalle (SL) is the match refree.