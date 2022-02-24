Pak wins gold medal at London stamp exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan has won a gold medal in the International Stamp Exhibition ''London 2022''. The winner is M. Arif Balgamwala who is a prominent Pakistani businessman and philatelist (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and former Chairman Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association.

He showcased his comprehensive collection of Pakistan Overprints (1947 to 1949) of this exhibition, said release on Thursday.

The exhibition was held at the business Design Centre at Islington London from 19-26 Feb 2022. This event is held after every 10 years.

Muhammad Arif Balgamwala, while naming his success to Pakistan, expressed pride for his country which gave him this position and stature today.

He vowed that he would continue his efforts to brighten the name of Pakistan and project the soft image of the country to the world via the field of philately.