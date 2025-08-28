Pak wins two gold medals in international Combat Ju-Jutsu Championship USA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan team brought pride to the nation with an outstanding performance

at the International Combat Ju-Jutsu Championship, held in Greensboro,

North Carolina, USA.

Pakistani athletes showcased their strength and skill in Ground Combat Fight,

securing two gold medals for the country as Haseeb Mustafa won Gold medal

in the 85 kg category, after defeating a Moroccan opponent in the semi-final

and overcoming a USA wrestler in the final.

Likewise, Abdul Hanan Butt clinched Gold medal in the 93 kg category, defeating

a USA wrestler in the final to claim the top spot on the podium.

The remarkable achievement highlighted the hard work, discipline, and determination

of Pakistani athletes. The entire contingent received appreciation for their dedication

and sportsmanship.

Coach Babar Ismail Butt played a key role in preparing the athletes, while President

of the Combat Ju-Jutsu Federation of Pakistan, Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua, expressed

his satisfaction over the team’s performance, stating: “The historic victory in Ground

Combat Fight is a proud moment for Pakistan.

It proves that our athletes can achieve

excellence on the world stage when provided with the right support and opportunities.”

Adding to the celebration, Nawab Furqan Khan, Patron of the Combat Games in Pakistan,

also expressed his joy and congratulated the team, said that the gold medals were

a testament to the talent and resilience of our athletes. Their victories bring great

honor to Pakistan and open new doors for the promotion of combat sports in the country.”

The success of Team Pakistan at this prestigious championship marked another

milestone in the growth and recognition of combat sports in the country.