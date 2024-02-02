Pak Woman Scientist Appointed TWAS Young Affiliation Network Committee Member
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Prof Dr Samar Yousaf, a distinguished Organic Chemistry Professor at the University of Karachi, has been appointed as a member of The World academy of Sciences (TWAS) Young Affiliation Network Executive Committee solidifying her position as a leading figure in global science.
With over 200 research papers and 3,000 citations on Google Scholar, Dr Samar Yousaf is recognized for her pioneering work in structural and bioorganic chemistry.
Her discovery of anti-leishmanial constituents from the local medicinal plant Physalis minima has been patented in the United States and is set for clinical trials under a Sindh Government-funded project.
Her appointment follows prestigious awards, including the TWAS Regional prize for Young Scientist.
Prof Dr. Samar Yousaf is also an elected TWAS Young Affiliate and serves as editor for the book series "Science of Spices and Herbs," focusing on crucial studies.
The executive committee role underscores Prof. Dr. Samar Yousaf's dedication to advancing scientific knowledge globally.
