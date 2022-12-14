UrduPoint.com

Pak Youth Has Immense Potential To Change Country's Destiny: Romina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Pak youth has immense potential to change country's destiny: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The country's youth, comprising 68 percent of the total population, has immense potential to change the country's destiny and the need is to provide them an appropriate forum for harnessing it in the right and constructive way, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam said.

Addressing the 12th National Youth Peace Festival (NYPF) organized by Channan Development Association in collaboration with Prime Minister Youth Programme, National Assembly Secretariat, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) secretariat, she said the youth can excel in many fields if they are provided the right platform to utilize their abilities nation building.

There is no minority or majority in the country and all citizens of the country are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan. The NYPF is representing the country's youth in an effective way.

The need is to put the country on road to progress and prosperity with joint efforts in the country founded by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the youth are present not only in the future of the country, as they can steer the country to new heights of excellence.

She said parliamentarians are working in difficult circumstances. Ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they are given an opportunity.

The youth is a stakeholder in society and therefore it is the responsibility of every young person to do something positive for the well-being of the state.

The Youth Icon of Pakistan Award was also conferred to four outstanding youths of the country as an acknowledgment for their excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social services.

