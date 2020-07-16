UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PakAid Donates Rs 36 Mln To SC-PM Dams Fund

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

PakAid donates Rs 36 mln to SC-PM dams fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A non-profit organization PakAid Thursday donated Rs 36 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

In a meeting along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, a representative of PakAid Najamul Huda Khan presented a cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The fund was established by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on July 10, 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams and the Pakistani community in home and abroad donated to support the initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Governor Punjab July 2018 Million

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

48 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.