PAKFEA Delegation Calls On Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:39 PM

A two-member delegation of Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA) on Monday called on Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A two-member delegation of Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA) on Monday called on Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed.

The delegation comprised on Chairman PAKFEA Muhammad Zafar Kundi and Vohra, Member (PAKFEA).

The meeting was aimed to discuss the issues related to the ban on export of Shrimp from Saudi Arabia, USA and ban on export of fish from Pakistan to Europe.

Representative from PAKFEA briefed the Federal Secretary and senior officials of Ministry on the occasion.

Secretary informed the delegation regarding the recent development on issue of installation of Turtle Excluder Device (TED) and Inspection of US authorities.

He also informed delegation regarding the restoration shrimp exports from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Secretary assured the delegation that Ministry of Maritime Affairs was keen to improve and enhance the fish exports while facilitating the exporters of the country on priority basis.

