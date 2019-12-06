UrduPoint.com
Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Body Holds Meeting, Discusses Departmental Replies On Privilege Motions

Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Government Assurances in its meeting here Friday, discussed replies of concerned departments pertaining to privileges motions submitted by MPAs during assembly's sessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Government Assurances in its meeting here Friday, discussed replies of concerned departments pertaining to privileges motions submitted by MPAs during assembly's sessions.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker KP PA Mahmood Jan, the Committee directed Secretary Health to make sure his presence in the next meeting of the Committee and inform the body about actions taken against Vice Dean of Gomal Medical College Prof. Amanullah for using vulgar language against respected members of the KP Assembly's Standing Committee on Health.

The participants also directed Secretary Health to take action against DHO Charsadda over delaying the matter of staff shortage in different BHUs of the district.

The body also directed Secretary Health to inform the Privilege Committee about the action taken against DHO Charsadda in next meeting.

The Committee also directed Police Department to brief the members in next meeting about departmental SOPs of the force.

The meeting was attended among others by MPAs Idrees Khattak, Sardar Hussain Babak, Arshad Ayub Khan, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Asia Khattak, Sumaira Shams, Hamayun Khan, Liaqat Khan and Arif Ahmed Zai besides Additional Secretary Assembly, Additional Secretary education, Additional Secretary Health, Additional Secretary Home and other concerned officers of different provincial departments.

