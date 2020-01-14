Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passes bills to curb vagrancy, enure women rights at workplace

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed the KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill 2020, allowing formation of a steering committee and establishment of Darul Kafala to mobilize and motivate general public for donation for the welfare of vagrants (beggars).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed the KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill 2020, allowing formation of a steering committee and establishment of Darul Kafala to mobilize and motivate general public for donation for the welfare of vagrants (beggars).

The bill was moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan in the KP Assembly which met here with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The proposed seven-member steering committee would be headed by Secretary Social Welfare and comprises Deputy Secretary Social Welfare as Vice Chairman while members are Director Human Rights Parliamentary Affairs Department, District Officers Social Welfare, Representatives of concerned Deputy Commissioner, provincial police and Director Social Welfare.

The committee would work out police guidelines and issues directions for the efficient and effective performance of the Darul Kafala. The committee would examine and approve the procedure for care, detention, training and maintenance of vagrants. It would also suggest to the government the measures to control vagrancy in the province.

The bill also suggested establishment of a Darul kafala which will provide shelters to the beggars and provide healthcare, education and skill development facilities to the alm-seekers.

The bill allowed the beggars to have the facility of voluntary admissions in Darul Kafala, provided special magistrate is satisfied that the beggar has no source of livelihood. The bill allowed the police officers to confiscate any thing from a beggar if he found anything that amounted to be used for soliciting alms.

The bill proposed punishment for employing or causing for vagrancy with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year or with fine up to Rs 5,00,000 and not less than Rs3,00,000 or with both.

The assembly passed the KP Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Amendment Bill 2020 by majority votes. The bill was moved by Minister for Social Welfare Dr.Hisham Inamullah Khan.

The government would appoint provincial ombudsman to deal with cases involving harassment of women at workplaces.