Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization( PEDO) Holds 44th Board Meeting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization(PEDO) will introduce information technology-based modern monitoring system to ensure quality and timely completion of its ongoing energy projects in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization(PEDO) will introduce information technology-based modern monitoring system to ensure quality and timely completion of its ongoing energy projects in the province.

Giving briefing the 44th meeting of board of directors of the organization Chief Executive Pedo Engineer Naeem Khan said the PEDO would start e-biding and e-tendering process to ensure transparency in projects and its administration working.

He said that organization has taken several precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus and decided to send employees aged over 50 and those on surplus list would be sent for two week from next week.

The meeting was chaired Nisar Muhammad Khan attended by Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Pedo Engineer Naeem Khan, Additional Secretary Finanace Akhtar Saeed Turk, Additional Home Secretary Nasrullah Khan, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Anwar Pervaiz, Hassan Nasir, Abdul Saddiq, Syed Musawar Shah and Arbab Khudad.

The board approved a project featuring conversion of 4000 mosques on solar system in the province. The energy secretary directed to expedite recruitment process for filling the key posts of the organization.

