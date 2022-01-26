Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) has sought Expression of Interest (EOIs) from well-reputed domestic as well as foreign firms, joint ventures, and consortia for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway in continuation of gigantic Swat Motorway.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its vision to make District Dir a world-class region directed PHKA to prepare the proposal for the development of Dir Motorway as an extension of Swat Motorway.

According to an advertisement issued on Wednesday in leading newspapers, PKHA intends to undertake the project through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) wherein the private party will be responsible for designing, financing, building, operating, and maintaining Dir Motorway throughout the concession period.

EOI is solicited from well-reputed firms having experience and capability of financing, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining roads-motorway projects in accordance with the evaluation criteria.

The proposed Dir Motorway corridor is situated along the National Highway N-45 in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and falls between Chakdara and Rabat section of Highway.

The total length of the project is 29.37 km from Chakdara to Rabat including two tunnels including one of 625m length and the other one of 6.32 km length.

Pre-Qualification document can be obtained by interested firms from the office of PKHA till March 10. 2022 is set as the last date.