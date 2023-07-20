Open Menu

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers Warns To Shut Down Petrol Pumps On July 22

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association on Thursday warned to shut down petrol pumps across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on July 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association on Thursday warned to shut down petrol pumps across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on July 22.

In a statement issued here, the association said that if their demands were not fulfilled then they would go to any extent including strike and protest.

They demanded that their margin should be increased in proportion to the current inflation, adding that despite an increase in the interest rate their margin rate at the petrol pump kept frozen.

They warned that as per the decision of the central leadership, the petrol pumps would remain closed for an indefinite period.

