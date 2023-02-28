UrduPoint.com

Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission To Conduct Ability Test From March 7 To 14

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday issued schedule for ability test for various posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday issued schedule for ability test for various posts.

The posts include Audiologist, Instructor Forestry, Junior Instructor Forestry, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Ranger, Data Analyst, Research Officer, Farm Manager, Homeopathic Doctor, Parole Probation Officer, Assistant Director TIBB, Inspector of Boiler, Deputy Demographer, Clinical Psychologist, Web Administrator, Computer Programmer in different departments.

The ability test will be conducted from March 7 to 14, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

Details of examination centers and roll numbers can be downloaded from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission website www.kppsc.gov.pk. No individual admission letter/ Roll No slip would be issued/dispatched to any candidate separately.

If a candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her test, he/she may get his /her status confirmed before conduct of the test from the office on Telephone Numbers 091-9214131-9212897, 9213750-9213563 (Ext: No. 182/203/105/180) on any working day.

It was notified by the Controller Examination Conduct KP Public Service Commission.

