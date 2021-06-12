UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakhtunkhwa Radio To Be Made Operational In North Waziristan, Khyber : CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to be made operational in North Waziristan, Khyber : CM Aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash on Saturday lauded the performance of Pakthunkhwa Radio and said its network would be made operational in North Waziristan and Khyber shortly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash on Saturday lauded the performance of Pakthunkhwa Radio and said its network would be made operational in North Waziristan and Khyber shortly.

Talking to Secretary Information KP, Arshad Khan at Civil Secretariat, he praised the performance of Provincial Information Department and role of Pakhtunkhwa Radio in countering negative propaganda and orienting people on issues of public interest.

SACM said reforms agenda of government has started producing results, adding, the process of reforms would continue for maximum facilitation of people.

He said the government has taken steps for timely resolution of problems faced by journalists and media houses.

He said steps have also been taken to address issues of Regional Information Officers.

Related Topics

Resolution North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

16 minutes ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

16 minutes ago

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

46 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

1 hour ago

US President Biden Tells France's Macron That Wash ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow announces 'non-working week' as virus surge ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.