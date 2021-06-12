Pakhtunkhwa Radio to be made operational in North Waziristan, Khyber : CM Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash on Saturday lauded the performance of Pakthunkhwa Radio and said its network would be made operational in North Waziristan and Khyber shortly

Talking to Secretary Information KP, Arshad Khan at Civil Secretariat, he praised the performance of Provincial Information Department and role of Pakhtunkhwa Radio in countering negative propaganda and orienting people on issues of public interest.

SACM said reforms agenda of government has started producing results, adding, the process of reforms would continue for maximum facilitation of people.

He said the government has taken steps for timely resolution of problems faced by journalists and media houses.

He said steps have also been taken to address issues of Regional Information Officers.