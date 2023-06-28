Pakhtunkhwa Radio to broadcast colorful programs, songs on Eid-ul-Azha

Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 will broadcast colourful programs and songs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi told APP here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 will broadcast colourful programs and songs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi told APP here on Wednesday.

He said on the first day of Eid, caretaker Minister Information and Awqaf and Hajj Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel will participate in a program as a special guest. Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmed and Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi will also be a part of the program while the host Professor Dr. Abasin Yousafzai and producer Fitrat Buneri will add colors to the program and convey the remarks of the guests regarding Eid to the listeners.

Eid messages of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and other provincial ministers will also be aired to the audience at different times on the three days of Eid.

Similarly, Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection Team Farrakh Sair will also present the performance of his institution besides sharing Eid joys along with the Station Director in the live studio on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to other moments of infotainment including happy songs regarding Eid-ul-Azha, the philosophy of sacrifice by the eminent Ulema and doctors and the principles of foods and health will also be highlighted.

Guest producer Rukhsar Javed profusely decorated the on-air studios while Duty Officer Farhan Khalil and Engr Taj Muhammad will serve the guests and radio staff with different cookies prepared of Qurbani meats.