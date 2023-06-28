Open Menu

Pakhtunkhwa Radio To Broadcast Colorful Programs, Songs On Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to broadcast colorful programs, songs on Eid-ul-Azha

Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 will broadcast colourful programs and songs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi told APP here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 will broadcast colourful programs and songs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi told APP here on Wednesday.

He said on the first day of Eid, caretaker Minister Information and Awqaf and Hajj Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel will participate in a program as a special guest. Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmed and Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi will also be a part of the program while the host Professor Dr. Abasin Yousafzai and producer Fitrat Buneri will add colors to the program and convey the remarks of the guests regarding Eid to the listeners.

Eid messages of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and other provincial ministers will also be aired to the audience at different times on the three days of Eid.

Similarly, Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection Team Farrakh Sair will also present the performance of his institution besides sharing Eid joys along with the Station Director in the live studio on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to other moments of infotainment including happy songs regarding Eid-ul-Azha, the philosophy of sacrifice by the eminent Ulema and doctors and the principles of foods and health will also be highlighted.

Guest producer Rukhsar Javed profusely decorated the on-air studios while Duty Officer Farhan Khalil and Engr Taj Muhammad will serve the guests and radio staff with different cookies prepared of Qurbani meats.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Governor Hajj Ghazi Ghulam Ali Jamal Shah

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

2 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

2 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

9 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

9 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

9 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

7 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

7 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

7 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan