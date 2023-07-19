Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muharram

Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 has announced on Wednesday to observe simplicity in programs that are scheduled to be aired from Muharram 1st to Youm-e-Ashura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 has announced on Wednesday to observe simplicity in programs that are scheduled to be aired from Muharram 1st to Youm-e-Ashura.

The news bulletin and current affairs programs would be aired without background music while programs in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram would be broadcasted in a special transmission.

Ulema and religious scholars including Qari Rooh Ullah Madni, Qibla Ayaz, Mufti Abdullah Shah, Moulana Bashir and Qari Rehmat Gul would also be invited in special transmission.

Programs to aware people about peaceful coexistence and the significance of peace would also be aired in transmission.