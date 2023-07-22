Open Menu

Pakhtunkhwa Radio, V8 Theater To Air Dengue Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Radio, V8 Theater to air Dengue awareness campaign

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakhtunkhwa Radio and V8 Theater under which a dengue campaign will be conducted on Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 and dengue prevention measures and messages will be aired at different times of the day and night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakhtunkhwa Radio and V8 Theater under which a dengue campaign will be conducted on Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 and dengue prevention measures and messages will be aired at different times of the day and night.

The aim and objective of signing the MoU was to give awareness to the general public regarding prevention and protection from ever-rising Dengue virus cases.

Dengue can become dangerous with the arrival of the rainy season, Khaista Rehman, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum and Managing Director of V8 Act Theater Group and Advertising Agency said during the signing of the MoU.

Khaista Rehman met with Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar and signed an agreement regarding a special radio campaign to prevent the dengue virus in the province.

She expressed her happiness that under the leadership of Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Pakhtunkhwa Radio was on the path of continuous development while all the obstacles in the way of advertising and revenue generation have also been removed thanks to him.

He reiterated his commitment that he will give them more publicity campaigns in the future so that Radio Pakhtunkhwa becomes a source of public entertainment and information and awareness as well as bringing financial benefits to the provincial treasury.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Ghazi All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Con ..

Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Conflict, Unsure It Can Be Avoide ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

2 hours ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

2 hours ago
 China Construction Bank increases loan support for ..

China Construction Bank increases loan support for manufacturing

8 minutes ago
 SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digi ..

SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digital ecosystem

8 minutes ago
Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern West Bank: medics

8 minutes ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 EBRD official says Egypt's green transition on rig ..

EBRD official says Egypt's green transition on right track

8 minutes ago
 Pak women's team to feature in Billie Jean King Cu ..

Pak women's team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

5 minutes ago
 Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MOU to combat diabetes

Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MOU to combat diabetes

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan