Pakhtunkhwa Radio, V8 Theater to air Dengue awareness campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakhtunkhwa Radio and V8 Theater under which a dengue campaign will be conducted on Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 and dengue prevention measures and messages will be aired at different times of the day and night.

The aim and objective of signing the MoU was to give awareness to the general public regarding prevention and protection from ever-rising Dengue virus cases.

Dengue can become dangerous with the arrival of the rainy season, Khaista Rehman, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum and Managing Director of V8 Act Theater Group and Advertising Agency said during the signing of the MoU.

Khaista Rehman met with Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar and signed an agreement regarding a special radio campaign to prevent the dengue virus in the province.

She expressed her happiness that under the leadership of Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Pakhtunkhwa Radio was on the path of continuous development while all the obstacles in the way of advertising and revenue generation have also been removed thanks to him.

He reiterated his commitment that he will give them more publicity campaigns in the future so that Radio Pakhtunkhwa becomes a source of public entertainment and information and awareness as well as bringing financial benefits to the provincial treasury.