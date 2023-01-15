UrduPoint.com

'Pakhtuns Can't Support Leader Influenced By Western Culture', Says Fazl

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 07:10 PM

'Pakhtuns can't support leader influenced by western culture', says Fazl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Sunday said "Pakhtuns can not support a political party whose leader is influenced by western culture, as it runs counter to our values and history." Addressing a public gathering, he felicitated Nasir Khan Musazai, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) member of National Assembly, on joining the JUI-F.

Fazl said that the JUI-F would win next coming general election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form its government as it was the only party which "can bring prosperity and development in the region.

" He questioned the PTI leaders that if they were sincere with the people and the nation, then why the friendly countries did not express confidence in them? He said that the international community expressed displeasure over the PTI government and warned against rolling back their investment if PTI came into power again.

Leader of the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, Provincial Ameer of JUI Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, General Secretary Maulana Ataul Haq Darwesh, Secretary Information Abul Jalil Jan, and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani Nasir Sunday Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

11 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

26 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

56 minutes ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.